Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,761 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 545,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust comprises approximately 5.5% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 194,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,914. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on PMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

