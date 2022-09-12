Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 99,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 45,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.46. 8,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,098. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.