Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 850,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

Shares of MCI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend

About Barings Corporate Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

