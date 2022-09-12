Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association comprises 1.6% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.58. 11,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

