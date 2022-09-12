GRS Advisors LLC Buys 485,801 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

GRS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,091,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 485,801 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust accounts for approximately 7.3% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $28,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after buying an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after buying an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,912. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

