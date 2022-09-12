GRS Advisors LLC Has $22.19 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

GRS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1,094.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,090 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for 5.6% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $22,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $339,836,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after purchasing an additional 652,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.25. 7,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.90. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications



SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

