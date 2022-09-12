GRS Advisors LLC Sells 73,392 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

GRS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,392 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up about 0.9% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.85. 19,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,761. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $32.11.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

