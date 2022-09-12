GSK (NYSE:GSK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. GSK has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $94,194,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,899 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

