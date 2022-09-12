Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. National Grid makes up 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in National Grid were worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 859.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 289,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

