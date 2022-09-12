Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 31,344 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

SU stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.58. 175,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,714,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

