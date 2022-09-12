Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Insider Activity

CME Group Stock Down 0.0 %

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $201.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average is $213.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

