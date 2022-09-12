Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 59,187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,160,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,921,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $539.99. The company had a trading volume of 41,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.83 and its 200-day moving average is $520.99. The company has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

