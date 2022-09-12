Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,075 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 64.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,731,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,626,000 after acquiring an additional 828,531 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,785. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.