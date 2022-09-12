Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after buying an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.19. 119,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,822. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

