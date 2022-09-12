Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 2,415 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,463,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,442,000 after acquiring an additional 77,846 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,134,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $425.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

