Guardian Capital LP Acquires 86,524 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,524 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,665,000 after buying an additional 1,382,428 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after buying an additional 589,026 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,360,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after buying an additional 329,094 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.53. 421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,975. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. On average, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

