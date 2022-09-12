Guardian Capital LP Acquires 91,250 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,250 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.10% of Rogers Communications worth $28,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3,180.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 284,980 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.65.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,534. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.69%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

