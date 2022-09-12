Guardian Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 390,930 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. 145,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,091,477. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

