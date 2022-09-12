Guardian Capital LP Buys 122,933 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,933 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.17% of Sun Life Financial worth $54,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,916. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.539 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.