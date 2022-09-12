Guardian Capital LP Has $145.98 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,577 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 2.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.27% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $145,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $49.69. 69,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,006. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

