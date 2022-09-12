Guardian Capital LP Increases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 1.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.15% of BCE worth $77,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

BCE Trading Up 1.0 %

BCE traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 67,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,146. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

