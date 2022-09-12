Guardian Capital LP Increases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 1.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.15% of BCE worth $77,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

BCE Trading Up 1.0 %

BCE traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 67,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,146. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.