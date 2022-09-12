Guardian Capital LP Purchases 465,606 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,098,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,606 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 1.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $99,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 230,097 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

WPM stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.02. 166,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,230. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

