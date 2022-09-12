Guardian Capital LP Purchases 6,651 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Novartis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.98. The stock had a trading volume of 87,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,356. The firm has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

