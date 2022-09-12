Guardian Capital LP Sells 1,683 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $31,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,787,000 after acquiring an additional 516,282 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,969,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,909,000 after acquiring an additional 501,938 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after acquiring an additional 906,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,857,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,780,000 after acquiring an additional 77,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.64. 14,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,893. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

