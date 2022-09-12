Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires Shares of 9,030 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 351,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,473,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southern by 1,156.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,001,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.93. 102,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

