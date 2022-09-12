Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Decreases Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,904,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 638,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 568,351 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,236.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 254,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,063. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

