Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1,447.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.52. The stock had a trading volume of 59,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.