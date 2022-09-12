Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Invests $494,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.60. 10,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.91 and its 200 day moving average is $324.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $375.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,602 shares of company stock worth $2,401,649 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.