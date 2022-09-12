Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Copart were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Copart by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,085,000 after acquiring an additional 690,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Copart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Copart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,403. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

