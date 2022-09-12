Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 32,924 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,924 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.43. 37,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,427. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

