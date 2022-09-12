Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 350,737 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 350,737 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $37,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,468. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.