Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,294 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $2,397,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.3% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $692.56. 15,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,657. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $670.61.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

