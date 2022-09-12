Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of 3M worth $50,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.76. 354,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79. 3M has a 12-month low of $115.98 and a 12-month high of $187.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.