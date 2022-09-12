Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159,853 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $71,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Goff John C acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,326,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 375,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

