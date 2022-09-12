Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $36,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

AIG traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.00. 69,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

