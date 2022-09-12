Harber Asset Management LLC Acquires 61,874 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,983 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 5.2% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.47. 348,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,149,574. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

