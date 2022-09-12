Harber Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.80. 22,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

