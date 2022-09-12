Harber Asset Management LLC Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harber Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 2.9% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $448.41. 17,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,815. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.