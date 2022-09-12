Harber Asset Management LLC Invests $7.34 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000. Alteryx accounts for approximately 1.9% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $81.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.90 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

