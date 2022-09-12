Harber Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,308,000. Everbridge accounts for approximately 3.9% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. 4,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,455. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $164.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

