Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,709 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,400,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 277,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.37. 7,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.61. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.