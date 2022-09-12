Harrell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.36 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 41.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRP. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

