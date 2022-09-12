Harrell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $163.71. The company had a trading volume of 76,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.48 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average of $181.57. The company has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 301.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.