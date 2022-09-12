Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,081 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.9% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Broadcom by 154.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 100.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

AVGO traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $529.14. 25,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.