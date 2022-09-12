Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 438,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,333,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

