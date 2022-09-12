Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 1.3% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.06. 310,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,601,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

