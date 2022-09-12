Harris Associates L P Decreases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Harris Associates L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 133,815 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned 5.47% of Lear worth $466,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lear by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $378,998,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.40. 4,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,427. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.96.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Lear’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

