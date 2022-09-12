Harris Associates L P Has $1.47 Billion Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Harris Associates L P lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,317,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593,071 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up approximately 1.9% of Harris Associates L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 6.81% of CNH Industrial worth $1,470,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $12.71. 50,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,945. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.