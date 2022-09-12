Harris Associates L P Has $156.15 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Harris Associates L P cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,123,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,785,800 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned about 0.46% of Halliburton worth $156,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 103.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $372,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 24.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 246,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Halliburton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 140,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,330. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

