Harris Associates L P Has $8.05 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Harris Associates L P reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Diageo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.15. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

